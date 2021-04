Let's Get Zen

The Narada Resort & Spa in Lingshui offers zen classes and retreats from time to time. This fits in with the Narada's general serene vibe, with their hot springs and vegetarian cuisine. Their spa is supposed to be really nice and not terribly expensive. It's a bit far, but worth a drive if you're taking a class or escaping bad weather.Photo by Alexis/Pixabay