Napoljonska

Kastanienallee 43, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 31170965
Napol Jonska, cute cafe in Mitte Berlin Germany

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Nothing can go wrong when the walls of the cafe you have just discovered are colored in pink. I came across this cute cafe while coming back from the Flea Market in Mauer Park on Sunday. When I got in, people were busy having a late brunch which included mostly waffles and crepes. The owner of the cafe was also having a brunch with her family and friends at that time. She was happy to tell me that she was buying most of the products from organic farming and was making the majority of the products herself using fresh fruit, fresh milk and organic eggs. The waffles and the little tray with sandwiches are recommended.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

