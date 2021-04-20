Napoljonska

Napol Jonska, cute cafe in Mitte
Nothing can go wrong when the walls of the cafe you have just discovered are colored in pink. I came across this cute cafe while coming back from the Flea Market in Mauer Park on Sunday. When I got in, people were busy having a late brunch which included mostly waffles and crepes. The owner of the cafe was also having a brunch with her family and friends at that time. She was happy to tell me that she was buying most of the products from organic farming and was making the majority of the products herself using fresh fruit, fresh milk and organic eggs. The waffles and the little tray with sandwiches are recommended.