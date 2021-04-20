Nāpali Nāpali, Hawaii 96746, USA

Double Rainbows at the Napali Coasts "Hey, a rainbow! And over the beautiful Napali Coasts! Oh my God, wait, it's not just a rainbow, it's a double rainbow!" I shouted as I was looking through my camera lens :-)



Double Rainbows are believed to bring one luck and in some cultures, even mean some sort of transformation such as a primary rainbow links heaven to earth and the second one links earth to heaven. What a wonderful interpretation! But whichever we believe in, rainbows represent a beautiful reflection created through a combination of natural elements: water and sun.



Just as a rainbow reflects beauty, the Napali Coasts in the island of Kauai in Hawaii is also a reflection of natural beauty. And what makes it so magical is how it is preserved, despite the continuous development and modernization happening around us. The Napali Coasts is only accessible by foot via an 11-mile trail (one way) or via the ocean using small boats and rafts. By air or by cruise ship, one can only admire it from afar. But either way, it is not to be missed. You can see more photos from my site to see what I mean :-)

