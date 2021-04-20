Napa Valley Wine Train
1275 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
+1 707-253-2111
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
All aboard for a one-of-a-kind trip through Napa ValleyThere’s something romantic about train travel isn’t there? And when the journey is on tracks that have been around for more than 150 years in one of the word's most scenic wine regions, the ride is even sweeter. If you’re looking for a splurge, pair your love of California wine with the Napa Valley Wine Train, just an hour drive from San Francisco. Hop on at the Downtown Napa station and you’ll be aboard antique Pullman cars, many of which were built in 1915 as first¬ class coaches for the Northern Pacific Railway. Over the past several decades, the cars have been restored for ultimate comfort and style. The picture taking possibilities are limitless. The train makes a 36-mile round-trip trek to the historic town of St. Helena and back, passing through vineyards, and stopping at celebrated wineries along the way such as Robert Mondavi, Charles Krug, Beringer, and many others. Book ahead online and choose from several different tours, each including a gourmet meal prepared onboard. Don’t worry—this isn’t microwave food or plastic-wrapped sandwiches. The wine train has a dedicated chef and staff who boldly reclaim the right to serve elegant train cuisine, and your taste buds will be delighted. Tasting fees at visited wineries are also included in the price. Wine is available for purchase on board, or ask about their corkage fees and BYOB. All aboard!!
almost 7 years ago
Dessert Aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train
If you guess this to be an explosion of delicious sweetness in the form of tiramisu cloaked in milk chocolate, then you're right. No, it didn't come from a countryside baker in Italy, but rather aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train. Touristy as it may be, the Napa Valley Wine Train has a full-time chef and food staff that prepares all of their meals on board. This milk chocolate–covered tiramisu was one of a couple of desserts being offered on a recent weekday lunch ride, and needless to say, there was nothing left when I finished with it.