Napa Valley Paddle

700 Main St. Napa, CA 94559, USA
Get out on the River Napa California United States

Get out on the River

The folks at Napa Valley Paddle don’t care how you decide to explore the Napa River and surrounding estuary—so long as you’re paddling. With this in mind, the outfitter offers just as many stand-up paddleboards as it does kayaks. Visitors can rent by the hour, day, or week, or sign up for guided tours that blend history, fitness, and a new perspective on Napa and San Pablo Bay. Of the tour options, some of the most popular are the two-hour excursions that leave right from the docks in downtown Napa and head up and down the Napa River for an introduction to the region. If you’re lucky, you’ll spot river otters. All rentals and tours include personal flotation devices. Reservations are recommended.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

