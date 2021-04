Blue Note Napa

In some ways it makes perfect sense for Michael Dorf, the founder and owner of the successful City Winery in Manhattan, to open a third location in Downtown Napa. Napa Valley is, after all, one of the sources for the 200 tons of grapes he transports from California to Tribeca every fall. Napa is also a burgeoning city with a serious need for nightlife. It also makes sense that he is moving into the historic but fledgling opera house. But the very concept of an urban winery in wine country doesn't really make sense at all. So there won't be one. Instead, the focus will be on the 100-seat restaurant, live music, and the 35 local wines on tap. As well as putting on their own productions in this very intimate space, City Winery will also serve food and drinks during opera house performances.