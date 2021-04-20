BottleRock Festival 575 3rd Street

Napa's Ultimate Wine & Music Festival Music and wine seem like the perfect pairing to me. That's why I was so excited when I heard about a new festival coming to Napa this May called BottleRock. The four-day event is being held at the Napa Fairgrounds and combines some of the country's biggest music acts such as Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Kings of Leon, the Shins, and Jane's Addiction with more than 40 of Napa's best wineries such as Chandon, Grgich Estate, and St. Supery. And of course, being held in Napa, the food will be far from typical concert grub. Farmstead, the Thomas, Nick's Cove, and some of my other favorite area restaurants will be supplying the food. The most appealing part of the festival though is its location downtown. If you need a break from the crowds and the bands, you can simply escape to a great restaurant or tasting room a few blocks away.