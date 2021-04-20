Nao Bar Paladar
Calle Luz 4, esq. San Pedro, La Habana, Cuba
| +53 7 8628000
Photo courtesy of Nao Bar Paladar
Nao Bar Paladar, CubaOne of Havana’s newer privately run eateries, Nao has a chic dining room with exposed beams and a large international wine collection. In addition to fritters, croquettes, lamb shoulder, pork loin, and a variety of seafood dishes, Nao serves a traditional ropa vieja that is quickly becoming a local favorite.
Obispo No. 1-e, between Avenida del Puerto and Baratillo, Habana Vieja, 53/(0) 7-867-3463. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.