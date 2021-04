Nanwan Houdao Island Ecological Scenic Spot Lingshui, Hainan, China

Monkeying Around The Nanwan Monkey Island Ecological Park is the only tropical island nature reserve for macaques, a kind of monkey native to south China. To get to the island, you can take the longest cable car in the world. When wandering the park, watch out—some of the macaques are really frisky, and can scratch your arms with their claws. Afterwards, be sure to get dinner on the big Monkey Island Raft Restaurant.