Nantucket Nantucket, MA, USA

Doesn't Get Any Fresher Anytime you are given the opportunity to have fish right out of the ocean and you know it's origin-please take it my friends! This delicious fluke salad was like an out of body experience. Right off a local day boat and combined with micro greens from Bartlett Farm {the island's oldest and largest family owned}, the silky fluke melted in my mouth.