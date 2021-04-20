Nantian Limiao Mores Village Haitang, Sanya, Hainan, China

Miao Minority Village The Miao minority village is run by the local Miao people, a culture completely distinct from the Hans, or what most of us think of as "China."



Also known as Hmong people, they come from the mountainous region that spans Vietnam, Laos, and China. They make beautiful, colorful clothing and silver jewelry. You can purchase very inexpensive metal versions—I have a couple bracelets and necklaces that I wear often.



They have managed to hold onto traditional customs, which you can see at the village. For example, they have a mock wedding where you're invited to sit and drink tea as you observe. It is touristy, but it's also a rare window into a marginalized culture.



The photo is of an artifact from a religious ceremony.



