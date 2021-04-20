Nanputuo Temple 515 Siming S Rd, Siming Qu, Xiamen Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 361005

Cilmb a Mountain Behind a Temple Nestled on the base of Wulao Mountain (吴老山) just next the entrance to Xiamen University, Nanputuo (南普陀寺) is Xiamen's premier temple. With free admission, this Tang Dynasty era Buddhist temple attracts China's devout, and not-so-devout.



Even for the temple-weary, Nanputuo is worth a visit thanks to Wulao Mountain. A maze of stairs and pathways snake up the mountain behind the temple, past grottoes filled with figurines, and squeezing through narrow gaps between boulders. Those who complete the steep climb to the top of 190-meter Wulao Peak are rewarded with views of the temple below, adjacent Xiamen University, the sea, and Jinmen Island. From the top, you can have the option of entering the Xiamen botanical gardens via the back entrance. 515 Siming South Road, just west of the entrance to Xiamen University 思明南路515号厦门大学正门旁