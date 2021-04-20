Where are you going?
Nanhua Buddhist Temple

Erasmus, Bronkhorstspruit, 1020, South Africa
I travelled to the Nanhua Buddhist temple in Bronkhorstspruit, expecting to take a tour around and see something different.

Peace, calm and serenity are some of the enlightened characteristics I experienced here.

Aside from the main temple, the surrounding carvings and stone work are a sight in themselves

After visiting the main temple, visitors are able to leave lanterns as offerings to the Buddha in exchange for granting you good luck and and prosperity
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

