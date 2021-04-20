Nanhua Buddhist Temple Erasmus, Bronkhorstspruit, 1020, South Africa

Sprituality I travelled to the Nanhua Buddhist temple in Bronkhorstspruit, expecting to take a tour around and see something different.



Peace, calm and serenity are some of the enlightened characteristics I experienced here.



Aside from the main temple, the surrounding carvings and stone work are a sight in themselves



After visiting the main temple, visitors are able to leave lanterns as offerings to the Buddha in exchange for granting you good luck and and prosperity