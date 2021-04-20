Nancy O's
1261 3rd Ave, Prince George, BC V2L 3E6, Canada
| +1 250-562-8066
Sun 10am - 3pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri 11am - 1am
Sat 10am - 1am
The Portlandia of Northern British Columbia: Beer in Prince GeorgeThe fancy cursive and low key exterior is misleading. Inside you’ll find a packed house with all walks of life from business men to beer nerds and hipsters. They all take in the live music or comedy shows offered here while enjoying a craft beer. I was recommended Nancy O’s by local beer and wine experts Joe and Liz who have been helping customers craft their own brews for over 20 years at Caribou Brewmasters.
Joe, Liz and their knowledgeable staff recommended I head down to Nancy O’s for a piece of Portlandia-like beer revolution to get a taste of the local brews or any craft brews from other parts of Canada and the world. I stopped in for lunch and tried the Sandal Ale by Scandal Brewing along with a tasty avocado sandwich. The place keeps it simple. You can only order if you head up to the counter and select your meal from their board of specials and regular offerings. You then can then try to decide wether you want to travel the world via beer or stick to local brews. Nancy O’s is the place for beer, entertainment and taking it easy downtown.
PS – don’t embarrass yourself by asking for a Miller Genuine Draft!