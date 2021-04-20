Where are you going?
Monkey Island Raft Restaurant

Lingshui, China
Monkey Island Raft Restaurant

Riding on the cable cars to Monkey Island, you can look down and spot some colorful fishing rafts. One of these is the Monkey Island Raft Restaurant. The fish and seafood on this raft are not just freshly caught, they're still alive and swimming around in large enclosed areas on the raft. You can walk around and pick some to be cooked on the spot. The boss of the restaurant is a super-friendly guy who will make you feel right at home. Aside from the freshest food, you can sit and experience the daily life of Hainan fishermen, as they whiz by the raft.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

