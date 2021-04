Nanshan Temple Yazhou, Sanya, China

The Secret of Nanshan Temple To be completely honest, the Sanya Nanshan Temple is a bit of a tourist trap. Take the bus and dash in a for a quick photo of the sea goddess statue.



All is not lost. The surrounding area is gorgeous, and well worth a stroll around to watch the sunset. It's the perfect excuse to get out of Sanya and explore a bit.