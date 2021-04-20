Namu Gaji
499 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-431-6268
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 4pm
Sun 5pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Wed - Fri 11:30am - 3pm
Fri 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Sat 5pm - 10:30pm
Eat Korean-Californian Cuisine at Namu Gaji in the MissionAt Namu Gaji, you’ll find a kind of Korean cuisine that you’ve never quite encountered before: part traditional, part California fusion, and all bursting with flavor and seasonal ingredients.
The restaurant was opened by three brothers—Dennis, Daniel, and David—in the Inner Richmond in 2007, and relocated to a prime spot in the Mission in 2012. Much of the produce comes from their one-acre farm south of San Francisco.
Come on in for everything from tacos to dumplings to ramen. And—it's best to come hungry!
Namu Gaji is open for brunch and dinner Tuesdays through Sundays; check the website for hours.