Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Namsan Park

231 Samil-daero, Yongsan 2(i)ga-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 2-3783-5900
The Trails of Namsan Park Seoul South Korea

The Trails of Namsan Park

Forget the tower at the top, head to Namsan to take a walk in Seoul’s green heart.

If you’re very ambitious, a stairway leads to the top of the mountain and makes for some inspiring views of the city. But if fresh air and exercise are what you’re after, you’ll enjoy strolling along any of the park’s numerous walkways.

As you may expect, Namsan Park is always busy, and joggers, dog walkers and mothers pushing strollers abound at nearly all hours. But it’s worth battling the crowds to see some greenery and breathe clean air in the midst of this populous concrete jungle.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points