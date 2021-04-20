Namsan Park
231 Samil-daero, Yongsan 2(i)ga-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
| +82 2-3783-5900
The Trails of Namsan ParkForget the tower at the top, head to Namsan to take a walk in Seoul’s green heart.
If you’re very ambitious, a stairway leads to the top of the mountain and makes for some inspiring views of the city. But if fresh air and exercise are what you’re after, you’ll enjoy strolling along any of the park’s numerous walkways.
As you may expect, Namsan Park is always busy, and joggers, dog walkers and mothers pushing strollers abound at nearly all hours. But it’s worth battling the crowds to see some greenery and breathe clean air in the midst of this populous concrete jungle.