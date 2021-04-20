Namsan Park 231 Samil-daero, Yongsan 2(i)ga-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

The Trails of Namsan Park Forget the tower at the top, head to Namsan to take a walk in Seoul’s green heart.



If you’re very ambitious, a stairway leads to the top of the mountain and makes for some inspiring views of the city. But if fresh air and exercise are what you’re after, you’ll enjoy strolling along any of the park’s numerous walkways.



As you may expect, Namsan Park is always busy, and joggers, dog walkers and mothers pushing strollers abound at nearly all hours. But it’s worth battling the crowds to see some greenery and breathe clean air in the midst of this populous concrete jungle.