Namiri Plains

Tanzania, ArushaSerengeti National Park
Website
| +255 784 982 211
Namiri Plains

On the eastern edge of Serengeti National Park, Namiri Plains opened in July 2014 as the first permanent in the Soit Le Motonyi reserve. The reserve was closed to tourism for two decades to allow the cheetah population to recover. Forty-five minutes away from the next camp, and comprising just eight tented suites, Namiri Plains' guests have prime access to lion, cheetah, and hyena territory. The area is so secluded that guests can watch the sunrise from a high rock outcropping and spot no other people or vehicles on the horizon. Year-round sightings of big cats are assured; however, the action peaks in November through May when herds of migrating wildebeest boost game numbers and predator activity. The delicious feeling of solitude in nature is enhanced by the solar-powered camp’s comfortable, eco-friendly amenities. Each tent has a flush toilet, hot running water, and indoor and outdoor showers. Tent luxuries include real beds, stuffed chairs, and couches.
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

