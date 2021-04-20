Drive yourself...Crazy?

The British Automobile Association reports that taxi services in 16 out of 22 World Cities are ‘unacceptable’. That’s no surprise to me, having been in a taxi crashed by a lunatic driver in Prague and having had some very scary close scrapes in Argentina, Brazil and Namibia,where I was driven at 90 MPH by an 80 year old lady in a battered Mercedes.



I also steer clear of buses when abroad wherever possible - not for the abundance of local wildlife on board but for the often crazy driving styles employed by drivers on a 20 hour shift fuelled by caffeine or other local ‘stimulants’.



For me, self driving is the only way to go- I trust myself much more than local drivers who often seem to rely on a religious icon and good karma when rounding a bend on the wrong side of the road.



I’ve driven in around 70 countries, and had some great adventures- the fact that you’re often lost when driving yourself abroad is a great way to meet the locals, and a good excuse to use the art of mime ! (Ever tried miming a railway crossing to a Romanian traffic cop?)



To read more details of some of my driving abroad adventures, check out my Roadtrip Tales, or maybe contribute one of your own...



