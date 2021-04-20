Namibia
Visiting a Himba village in NamibiaWe were on safari in Namibia and South Africa in May and my husband and I had the opportunity to visit a Himba village. The villagers were warm and welcoming and loved looking at their pictures we took on our digital camera!
Namibia Breathes Beauty
Rugged, wild, pristine, soulful, vast are a few words to describe the “home” we all came from – Namibia. Here you will find deep rooted tribal cultures, desert-adapted wildlife, vast conservation areas, soulful landscapes, and the world’s tallest sand dunes in the oldest desert on earth. Namibia breathes beauty.
More at: http://www.GlobalAdventuress.com and http://globaladventuress.com/namibia-breathes-beauty/
Drive yourself...Crazy?
The British Automobile Association reports that taxi services in 16 out of 22 World Cities are ‘unacceptable’. That’s no surprise to me, having been in a taxi crashed by a lunatic driver in Prague and having had some very scary close scrapes in Argentina, Brazil and Namibia,where I was driven at 90 MPH by an 80 year old lady in a battered Mercedes.
