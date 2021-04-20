Corner in the Market

Tastes may evolve and colors change, but commerce never goes out of style in Seoul's Namdaemun Market, entering its seventh century of buying and selling. Even while taking a break in the shade, this salesman's outfit is definitely eye-catching.



Of the many markets in South Korea's capital, Namdaemun is one of the largest and oldest, in business since the 1390s. If you're willing to brave the crowds and haggle, you can get almost anything here—lacquerware, underwear, squid, seaweed, cellphones... It's also a great place for street food.



Around the corner from the über-chic international-designer-filled Shinsegae department store, across the street from the venerable colonial-era Bank of Korea, tucked in behind skyscrapers, this maze of alleyways still has a medieval atmosphere...



To get there via subway: Hoehyon station, Line 4, Exit 5.