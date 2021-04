Namdaemun Market

"Bah-leep-bah-lee!" (Korean for 'hurry hurry') may well be the mantra for life in Seoul . This is especially the case in the labyrinth of Namdaemun-shi-jang, one of the city's oldest markets; it's been a hub of commerce since the 1300's--the action never stops! And merchants don't go out to lunch; lunch comes to them.In the middle of an alleyway overflowing with clothes for sale, these two "shi-jang a-jeu-mah" ('market aunties') caught my eye. Sharing a quick working lunch of buckwheat noodles and a bubbling mini-cauldron of kimchi tofu stew, they were content to chat and slurp as crowds milled around them.Be willing to brave the crowded alleyways tucked in behind skyscrapers, and you'll find almost anything: from seaweed to cellphones, lacquerware to underwear...Snacks abound, along with the occasional street musician. Watch out for the motorcycle stacked 10 feet high with you-name-it (pantyhose?calculators?), weaving its way through the sea of pedestrians. And don't forget to haggle.To get there via subway: Hoehyon station, Line 4, Exit 5.For more information: http://english.visitkorea.or.kr/enu/SH/SH_EN_7_2_4_1.jsp