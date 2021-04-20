The knock-out Nam Ou

After traveling overland from Vietnam to Laos, we opted to spend the next few days floating down the Nam Ou, stopping at various villages along the way. This photo was taken as we neared the village of Muang Ngoi Neua, about six hours after our start from Muang Khua. The slow boat lived up to its name, but the ride could have lasted a week and I never would have asked "Are we there yet?" It was an incredible way to experience Laos' quiet, relaxed atmosphere and stunningly beautiful natural scenery.