Naksansa
100 Naksansa-ro, Ganghyeon-myeon, Yangyang, Gangwon-do, South Korea
+82 33-672-2448
On Top Of The WorldThis is a spectacular view from the Naksan Temple which sits atop Naksan/Obongsan Mountain. The temple is located near Sokcho (city name) in the Gangwon Province.
This area is particularly beautiful because directly behind me (in the photo above), opposite of these mountains, is the ocean. This area is perfect for a weekend excursion with beaches and mountains surrounding you there is a multitude of activities to keep you busy.
From Seoul East Terminal (Gangbyeon Station, Line 2) take an Express bus to Sokcho's Express Bus Terminal. From there you will have to catch a local bus to Jeonjin-ri (beach name). The names may seem daunting but traveling within Korea is very easy and efficient, most signs have names written in English and if that doesn't help it never hurts to ask.