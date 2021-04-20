Where are you going?
Head to North Beach for a Midday Meal at Naked Lunch

Nestled in North Beach is one of the best spots for an inexpensive lunch (or late-night nosh) in the city.

At Naked Lunch—it’s a literary reference, not a propos to the many strip clubs you’ll find in the neighborhood—you can stop by to pick up one of the sandwiches or salads from the daily menu; expect fresh creations like seared Hawaiian Tombo tuna sandwich or a lemon, cucumber, and melon side salad.

Co-owners Ryan Maxey and chef Ian Begg recently opened a San Sebastian-inspired tapas joint, Txoko, just next door; both stay open into the early hours of the morning.

Naked Lunch is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:30 am to 2 pm for lunch and from 4:30 pm to “late;” weekend hours are Saturdays from noon to “late” and Sundays from noon to 8 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

