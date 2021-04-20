Nadi Municipal Market
Nadi, Fiji
Photo by Derek Keats/Flickr
Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm
Sat 6am - 4:30pm
Nadi Produce MarketYou can check out the local fresh fruits and vegetables at the Nadi produce market. Vendors spread their wares on the ground in neat displays—a pile of eggplants, some taro, limes, plantains, chilis. There are also kava-root vendors and fishmongers.
It's a great place to mingle with locals and get some colorful shots of Fiji's bounty. While it's difficult to geotag it exactly using Google Maps, the produce market is located on Hospital Road.