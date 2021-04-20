Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nadi Municipal Market

Nadi, Fiji
Nadi Produce Market Nadi Fiji

More info

Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm
Sat 6am - 4:30pm

Nadi Produce Market

You can check out the local fresh fruits and vegetables at the Nadi produce market. Vendors spread their wares on the ground in neat displays—a pile of eggplants, some taro, limes, plantains, chilis. There are also kava-root vendors and fishmongers.

It's a great place to mingle with locals and get some colorful shots of Fiji's bounty. While it's difficult to geotag it exactly using Google Maps, the produce market is located on Hospital Road.


By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points