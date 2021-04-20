Nadege Patisserie 780 Queen Street West

More info Sun 8am - 7pm Mon - Wed 8am - 8pm Thur - Sat 8am - 9pm

Best Pastries and Macarons in Toronto: Nadège Patisserie If you want to indulge on decadent desserts, this is definitely your place. From the cotton candy macarons to my favourite, the salted caramel tart, the desserts here are simply divine.



This is also the perfect place to get a gift for the foodie: they have marshmallows and lovely packages of chocolates, one for each letter of the alphabet.



There's two locations but the shop right beside Trinity Bellwoods Park offers patio seating in the summer and indoor seating in the colder months.



If you want lunch, you can nibble on a variety of sandwiches -- on croissants of course (you can buy those too!).



Photo: Knot PR (Flickr)

