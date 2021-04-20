Nadege Patisserie
780 Queen Street West
| +1 416-203-2009
More info
Sun 8am - 7pm
Mon - Wed 8am - 8pm
Thur - Sat 8am - 9pm
Best Pastries and Macarons in Toronto: Nadège PatisserieIf you want to indulge on decadent desserts, this is definitely your place. From the cotton candy macarons to my favourite, the salted caramel tart, the desserts here are simply divine.
This is also the perfect place to get a gift for the foodie: they have marshmallows and lovely packages of chocolates, one for each letter of the alphabet.
There's two locations but the shop right beside Trinity Bellwoods Park offers patio seating in the summer and indoor seating in the colder months.
If you want lunch, you can nibble on a variety of sandwiches -- on croissants of course (you can buy those too!).
Photo: Knot PR (Flickr)
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
French macarons in Toronto's hipster 'hood
The pastry chef who started this popular Toronto bakery hails from the south of France so you know you're getting good quality. The macarons are some of the city's best, but you should also try the Canelé—a bite-size French pastry that tastes like an all-in-one Crème brûlée.
View more of my Toronto travel tips in my Hipster Travel Guide to Toronto: http://travelsofadam.com/hipster-toronto-travel-trips/
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Experience Pure Delight with Toronto's Best Macarons at Nadege
I was told that Toronto’s best Macarons were found at Nadege. The source was reliable, because the they were some of the best I’ve ever had in my life.
Displayed in a beautiful rainbow array of colors, they are crisp on the outside, melty on the inside and creative in their flavors, with options like a minted pistachio and the always delicious salted caramel.
The shop is crisp and clean, with pops of color and creativity masterfully displayed through each delicate delight. Nadege is an adult Willy Wonka-esque paradise!
