Na Cozinha [CLOSED]

Rua Haddock Lobo, 955 - Jardins, São Paulo - SP, 01414-001, Brazil
| +55 11 3063-5377
Bubbling Brazilian Food Sao Paulo Brazil

Mon - Fri 12pm - 3:30pm
Sat 12pm - 5pm

Sao Paulo is a foodie's paradise with phenomenal restaurants behind every door, especially in the neighborhood of Jardins.

Behind one of the smaller doors on Rua Haddock Lobo and Al. Itu leads to Na Cozinha, a tiny restaurant creating gigantic and authentic Brazilian food. Order one of the stews that come bubbling to your table, full of local fish, veggies and spices. Pumpkin was all over the menu in September. The meat is to die for and melts in your mouth. Delish. They also have a cooking school!
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

