"Le Tour" in Belgium Nothing says July and summer more to me than THE TOUR DE FRANCE! Its great to live here in Belgium because often the Tour will pass through here. It started in Liege this past weekend and yesterday passed about 20 km from my house, so packed up a picnic and hung out just outside the town of Ath for first the caravan and then the peleton. There are a few good American riders in it too, so makes it even more exciting!