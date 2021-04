N Umpqua Rd N Umpqua Rd, Oregon 97447, USA

Subaru Road Trip Day 2: Get Lost in a National Forest While searching for the next waterfall we got caught in a torrential downpour and high winds. Our Legacy's spacious interior gave us room to change outfits and adapt quickly.



We didn't find the waterfall but our impromptu tour of the beautiful Umpqua National Forest made the afternoon even more memorable!