Myzeil

Zeil 106, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Website
| +49 69 29723970
Mon - Wed 10am - 8pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 9pm

This futuristic shopping center twists and turns you on metal paths, guiding you fluidly through the best shopping in Frankfurt. With eight floors of beautifully light-flooded architecture and one of the longest escalators in Europe, this massive plaza—filled with regional and international brands—is a shop-till-you-drop experiential adventure. Leisure parks and mind-bending infrastructure combined with the hottest fashion brands and imperatively great restaurants makes MyZeil a shopping oasis and a sightseeing exploration that does not disappoint.

By Jordyn Kraemer

Sharon In
almost 7 years ago

The latest architectural highlight in Frankfurt is a futuristic shopping complex (mall) called MyZeil. It is one of the most significant inner city development projects in Europe, designed by Roman architect Massimiliano Fuksas, with an eye-popping glass facade along the Zeil in the shape of a vortex and a spectacular interior. It’s definitely a welcome addition to the placid landscape of Frankfurt’s pedestrian zone and city center.

