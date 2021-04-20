Myzeil
Zeil 106, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
| +49 69 29723970
Mon - Wed 10am - 8pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 9pm
Shopping in an Architectural Icon at MyZeilThis futuristic shopping center twists and turns you on metal paths, guiding you fluidly through the best shopping in Frankfurt. With eight floors of beautifully light-flooded architecture and one of the longest escalators in Europe, this massive plaza—filled with regional and international brands—is a shop-till-you-drop experiential adventure. Leisure parks and mind-bending infrastructure combined with the hottest fashion brands and imperatively great restaurants makes MyZeil a shopping oasis and a sightseeing exploration that does not disappoint.
almost 7 years ago
Architectural highlight of Frankfurt
The latest architectural highlight in Frankfurt is a futuristic shopping complex (mall) called MyZeil. It is one of the most significant inner city development projects in Europe, designed by Roman architect Massimiliano Fuksas, with an eye-popping glass facade along the Zeil in the shape of a vortex and a spectacular interior. It’s definitely a welcome addition to the placid landscape of Frankfurt’s pedestrian zone and city center.