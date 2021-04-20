Myzeil Zeil 106, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Shopping in an Architectural Icon at MyZeil This futuristic shopping center twists and turns you on metal paths, guiding you fluidly through the best shopping in Frankfurt. With eight floors of beautifully light-flooded architecture and one of the longest escalators in Europe, this massive plaza—filled with regional and international brands—is a shop-till-you-drop experiential adventure. Leisure parks and mind-bending infrastructure combined with the hottest fashion brands and imperatively great restaurants makes MyZeil a shopping oasis and a sightseeing exploration that does not disappoint.



