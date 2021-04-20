Where are you going?
2365 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Website
| +1 619-727-0792
San Diego California United States

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon, Thur 12pm - 7pm
Fri 12pm - 8pm
Sat 11am - 8pm

Mythology is one of the few eco-boutiques in San Diego. Richard Frederick runs this boutique and designs many of the items himself. You will find locally made jewelry, art and other gift items.

The clothing found here is all-natural organic cotton, soy composite, hemp or bamboo. If you are a conscious shopper and want to support waste-free products, then you will definitely have to check out Mythology.

Pictured in the foreground is a line of eco fabrics from a company called Horny Toad that are based out of Santa Barbara in southern California.

By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

