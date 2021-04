Eco-boutique in San Diego

Mythology is one of the few eco-boutiques in San Diego . Richard Frederick runs this boutique and designs many of the items himself. You will find locally made jewelry, art and other gift items.The clothing found here is all-natural organic cotton, soy composite, hemp or bamboo. If you are a conscious shopper and want to support waste-free products, then you will definitely have to check out Mythology.Pictured in the foreground is a line of eco fabrics from a company called Horny Toad that are based out of Santa Barbara in southern California.