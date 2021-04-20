Mysore Palace
Sayyaji Rao Rd, Agrahara, Chamrajpura, Mysuru, Karnataka 570001, India
+91 821 242 1051
Circle Mysore Palace at DuskVenture onto the Mysore Palace grounds in the late afternoon and stroll through the gardens, taking in the incredible architecture of the palace itself. The surrounding area is congested and slightly overwhelming, as is the case for most of India, but strolling around the palace silenced a busy mind after a long day of exploring.
Make sure you hang around until the lights turn on!