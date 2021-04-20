Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mysore Palace

Sayyaji Rao Rd, Agrahara, Chamrajpura, Mysuru, Karnataka 570001, India
+91 821 242 1051
Circle Mysore Palace at Dusk Mysore India

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm
Check Availability >

Circle Mysore Palace at Dusk

Venture onto the Mysore Palace grounds in the late afternoon and stroll through the gardens, taking in the incredible architecture of the palace itself. The surrounding area is congested and slightly overwhelming, as is the case for most of India, but strolling around the palace silenced a busy mind after a long day of exploring.
Make sure you hang around until the lights turn on!
By Nick Pachelli , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points