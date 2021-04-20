Mykonos
In some ways, Mykonos embodies the appealing contradictions of Greece
. It is a historic island and yet also a decidedly contemporary one, where visitors indulge in the good life with a Zorba-like enthusiasm, lingering over long lunches and dancing by the seashore. With a full day here, you can experience both aspects of the island. You may want to join the Azamara shore excursion to Ancient Delos
(a very short ferry ride away), the island birthplace of Apollo and Artemis and home to a complex of temples. And you’ll want to stop at the Venetian windmills, one of the icons of Mykonos. Leave time later in the day, however, for a meal at a taverna where you can pair freshly grilled fish with some ouzo. If you want to do a deeper dive into the island’s cuisine, Azamara’s Culinary Walk Through Mykonos
includes stops at five different venues. Sometimes getting to understand another culture requires nothing more than taking the time to savor a good meal.
