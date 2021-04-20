Where are you going?
Myeongdong 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul

Oh-deng on a Stick Seoul South Korea

Oh-deng on a Stick

"Oh-deng" is a street-food classic found on the streets of Seoul. It's kind of hard to describe: formed crab-cakes, or white fish sausage (sounds weird, tastes great!).

Late one night in Seoul's Myongdong district (think Times Square meets the county fair meets neon-lit youth culture, all in skyscrapers' back alleys), I was strolling and snacking, marveling that even Krispy Kreme has penetrated S. Korea's capital—and then I saw this fry stand.

Oh-deng on sticks, wrapped with aromatic perilla (wild sesame) leaves, and then deep-fried: pescetarian corn dogs à la Korea!
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

