Myeongdong 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Oh-deng on a Stick"Oh-deng" is a street-food classic found on the streets of Seoul. It's kind of hard to describe: formed crab-cakes, or white fish sausage (sounds weird, tastes great!).
Late one night in Seoul's Myongdong district (think Times Square meets the county fair meets neon-lit youth culture, all in skyscrapers' back alleys), I was strolling and snacking, marveling that even Krispy Kreme has penetrated S. Korea's capital—and then I saw this fry stand.
Oh-deng on sticks, wrapped with aromatic perilla (wild sesame) leaves, and then deep-fried: pescetarian corn dogs à la Korea!