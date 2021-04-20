My Coffee Enping St., OCT

The Best Pineapple Buns Two different people have taken me here to eat these amazing pineapple buns, so I'm pretty confident declaring them the best pineapple buns in Shenzhen.



I love pineapple buns. Contrary to their name, pineapple isn't an ingredient. The criss-crossed crunchy top of the bun resembles a pineapple. They are like a distant cousin of Japanese melon bread.



Baked properly, they deflate like a balloon when you take that first bite, and the crusty top sends crumbles everywhere. It's heavenly. Especially at My Coffee, a coffee shop at the heart of OCT Loft, Shenzhen's art district. The interior has tons of art, sculptures, and tables that look like polished driftwood. The front of the coffee shop has drinks and the back has a tiny bakery with my magical pineapple buns (6RMB).



The service here is excellent, so please don't hesitate to come in. And if you are still hungry, go next door to My Noodle, where you can watch tasty noodles prepared in an open kitchen.



Rm104#-101, No. F-1, Industrial Park (E), OCT, Nanshan District, Shenzhen



深圳市南山区华侨城东部工业区F-栋104＃－101室