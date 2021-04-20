Where are you going?
My Beautiful Parking

17 Carrer de la Bòria
Website
Buy, rent or fix a bike at MBP Barcelona Spain

Buy, rent or fix a bike at MBP

My Beautiful Parking has morphed into something new on multiple occasions. Originally parking for bikes, then bike rentals and repairs, and finally moving into sales. At MBP the rental bikes are lightweight, and equipped with 2 brakes, pinhead locks on wheels handmade wheels and stems, and kryptonite bike locks (perfect for a city where petty theft is rampant) and doesn't charge riders for flat tires.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

Zhanna Semenova
over 4 years ago

Very bad service!

I am so sorry I used to adore this shop and always recommended it to people who visited to rent bikes from or to buy bikes from if they stayed for long!
I had a very unpleasant experience today, where all the good guys gone from this place? My issue was not even fixed but it was made worse! Instead of making a case clear a very sassy assistant just broke what wasn't even made by him. Very rude and unprofessional, made me feel like I am a pile of rubbish but not a customer. Thanks, hope it made you feel very smart. Just beware and choose another shop if you don't want to be treated like you owe these people something. You literally were my number one place, so utterly disappointed!

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
