My Beautiful Parking

Very bad service!

I am so sorry I used to adore this shop and always recommended it to people who visited to rent bikes from or to buy bikes from if they stayed for long!

I had a very unpleasant experience today, where all the good guys gone from this place? My issue was not even fixed but it was made worse! Instead of making a case clear a very sassy assistant just broke what wasn't even made by him. Very rude and unprofessional, made me feel like I am a pile of rubbish but not a customer. Thanks, hope it made you feel very smart. Just beware and choose another shop if you don't want to be treated like you owe these people something. You literally were my number one place, so utterly disappointed!