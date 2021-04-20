Where are you going?
MWCC

401 E 65th St, Hialeah, FL 33013, USA
Website
| +1 305-476-9253
Ski on the Surface! Hialeah Florida United States

Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Ski on the Surface!

Come ride the crystal blue waters of the 91-acre lake at Amelia Earhart Park! Miami Wakeboarding Cable Complex offers award winning coaching and lessons in wakeboarding, waterskiing, wake surfing, knee boarding and bare footing.

Imagine floating along the surface of a huge emerald lake as a boat pulls you. As the team provides you with detailed instruction, you'll learn how to practice some of the most intense watersports in the world.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

