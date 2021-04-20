MWCC
401 E 65th St, Hialeah, FL 33013, USA
| +1 305-476-9253
Photo by the MWCC
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
Ski on the Surface!Come ride the crystal blue waters of the 91-acre lake at Amelia Earhart Park! Miami Wakeboarding Cable Complex offers award winning coaching and lessons in wakeboarding, waterskiing, wake surfing, knee boarding and bare footing.
Imagine floating along the surface of a huge emerald lake as a boat pulls you. As the team provides you with detailed instruction, you'll learn how to practice some of the most intense watersports in the world.