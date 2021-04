מונטיפיורי 25 Montefiore St 25, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Noteworthy 'notbooks', Tel Aviv One of my favorite stores to visit in Tel Aviv is 'notbook'. Itzik Maimin, the 'notbook' maker, not only has tons of notebooks on display, but he'll happily hand make you a new book with covers of your choice from discarded comics, books and magazines. On my first visit, I scored a coveted Pippi Longstocking book and this time (after some nudging) a Wizard of Oz version.



http://notbook.co.il/