MVM
PO Box 558181, Miami, FL 33255, USA
| +1 305-267-3410
Photo courtesy of MVM Miami
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 4:30pm
MVM: Wynwood's Newest BoutiqueMVM Miami is a design-driven women’s boutique that is based in Miami’s burgeoning new retail corridor of Wynwood.
The boutique opened in September 2013, creating a totally fashionable space within the graffiti filled neighborhood.
The 1,300-sf boutique has transformed an old warehouse into a chic retail space with antique steel racks and distressed wood shelving.
The clothing selection includes loungewear, dresses, jewelry, hats, handbags, and even furs and scarves by brands such as 10 Crosby Derek Lam, Boundary, and Smythe.
There are also local lines such as RK New York and Caster Collection.
The owner, a stylist chooses to create different looks for each individual shopper and displays complete looks at trunk shows and private parties. If you can’t make it to the store, MVM comes to you with drop-off and pickup service.