Mustang Fresh Food & Catering

215 W Lewis St
| +1 406-222-8884
The Western Flavor of the Mustang Cafe Livingston Montana United States

Tue - Sat 10:30am - 3:30pm, 5pm - 9pm

The Western Flavor of the Mustang Cafe

Mustang Fresh Food & Catering is known throughout the West for their tremendous dinners - they've catered everything from mountain lodge gatherings to backyard barbecue feasts for some of the country's most discerning culinary customers. But they also run the wonderful Mustang Café, where simple, rustic Western fare is the order of the day. The buttermilk battered catfish is something of a revelation, though the same argument can be made for everything on the menu. Given Mustang's pedigree and clientele, you'd assume that prices were sky high, but just the opposite is true; food from the Mustang Café is remarkably affordable given the quality.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

