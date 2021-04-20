muslim villages

Where are you going?
In Lingshui county, you may spot some Chinese people who look Muslim. These are the Hui or Utsul people.

Despite the fact that they likely came to Sanya more than a thousand years ago, and are extremely unique in terms of language and culture, there is very little known about these people. A few historians have discovered muslim graveyards in the area and are racing to try and preserve them.

For now, you may simply be lucky enough to stumble across one, or even into a Hui village. You can see a wedding ceremony in one in the link below.

Photo by Paradasos/Flickr.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

