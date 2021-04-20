Muskau Park
A nature reserve and UNESCO World Heritage site, Muskau Park is one of the largest and most famous English gardens in Central Europe. Established in 1845 by famous writer, landscape architect, and bon vivant Prince Hermann von Pückler-Muskau, it sprawls along the Lusatian Neisse, with one third of the park in Germany and the other two-thirds in Poland. At its center lies a neo-Renaissance palace surrounded by picturesque meadows, rivers, and lakes, as well as fascinating buildings and elegant bridges. Destroyed in World War II but reopened in 2008, the palace features three wings encircled by flower gardens, a domed tower with sweeping views, and an exhibition on Pückler-Muskau’s life, family, and travels, which includes a reconstruction of his study and a library with a 17th-century stucco ceiling.