Music Island Philharmonic Hall Siming, Xiamen, China, 361000

An Evening with the Xiamen Philharmonic Established in 1998, the award-winning Xiamen Philharmonic Orchestra is one of China's best concert ensembles and is the only non–state owned orchestra in China. Alongside weekend symphonies, the group's fall roster includes concerts by the visiting French symphony, a Beethoven series, chamber music concerts, and even concerts for families.