New Cocktail Kid in Town

This bar on the bottom floor of the Adelicia Condominiums in Midtown is the first outpost of The Tippler in New York City . You’ll find a gorgeous space filled with gorgeous people of varying types such as a few famous faces, maybe, who keep homes in the building as well as neighborhood folks and the hip kids. On the menu, there's something to suit them all from outstanding cocktails and PBRs served in paper bags.