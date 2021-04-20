Museum Wayang Jalan Pintu Besar Utara No.27, Pinangsia, Tamansari, RT.3/RW.6, Kota Tua, Pinangsia, Tamansari, Kota Jakarta Barat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 11110, Indonesia

Tue - Sun 8am - 5pm

History through puppets In Java, puppetry is a serious art form that tells stories central to the culture. The puppets are also playful, colorful and so fun to see.



Museum Wayang is on the west side of Jakarta's Fatahillah Square, the modern name for the Dutch colonial square. Its collection of Javanese wayang puppets and dolls borrowed from China, Malaysia, India, Cambodia and elsewhere shows the fascinating connections within Asia that go back centuries. The gift shop has some great wooden puppets you can take home.



The museum is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.