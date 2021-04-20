Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museum Row on Main

144 N 6th St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Website
| +1 502-584-9254
9 Museums Within 4 Blocks Louisville Kentucky United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 9:30am - 5pm

9 Museums Within 4 Blocks

Museum Row has something for everyone:

The Frazier History Museum: Home of the Royal Armouries USA. Top highlight: the live interpretive history presentations.

Glassworks: This museum is dedicated to – you guessed it – glass! Tour studios, learn the history of glassworks, and see art created by local artists.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory: Tour the factory to see bats made for specific professional baseball players.

Kentucky Science Center: Explore science through interactive exhibits. Admission is only $5 after 5pm – a smokin’ deal.

Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft: Dedicated to arts and design, this stop features contemporary art in an educational an inspiring way.

21C Museum Hotel: A great stop even if staying there is not within your budget. Guests walk through the boutique hotel and art museum for free (often while sipping a drink from the bar).

Muhammad Ali Center: Dedicated to the life of Muhammad Ali, highlighting his journey as a professional boxer and involvement with civil rights. Very inspirational.

Kentucky Center for Performing Arts: The center contains 3 theaters and brings a variety of music, dance and theatre to the row. Also home to the KentuckyShow! exploring the past, present, and future of Kentucky.

Evan Williams Bourbon Experience: Tour the first artisanal distillery, taste and experience a true tradition of Kentucky – Whiskey.
By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points