Museum Row on Main
144 N 6th St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
| +1 502-584-9254
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 9:30am - 5pm
9 Museums Within 4 BlocksMuseum Row has something for everyone:
The Frazier History Museum: Home of the Royal Armouries USA. Top highlight: the live interpretive history presentations.
Glassworks: This museum is dedicated to – you guessed it – glass! Tour studios, learn the history of glassworks, and see art created by local artists.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory: Tour the factory to see bats made for specific professional baseball players.
Kentucky Science Center: Explore science through interactive exhibits. Admission is only $5 after 5pm – a smokin’ deal.
Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft: Dedicated to arts and design, this stop features contemporary art in an educational an inspiring way.
21C Museum Hotel: A great stop even if staying there is not within your budget. Guests walk through the boutique hotel and art museum for free (often while sipping a drink from the bar).
Muhammad Ali Center: Dedicated to the life of Muhammad Ali, highlighting his journey as a professional boxer and involvement with civil rights. Very inspirational.
Kentucky Center for Performing Arts: The center contains 3 theaters and brings a variety of music, dance and theatre to the row. Also home to the KentuckyShow! exploring the past, present, and future of Kentucky.
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience: Tour the first artisanal distillery, taste and experience a true tradition of Kentucky – Whiskey.