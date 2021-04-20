Museum Puri Lukisan
Jl. Raya Ubud, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 971159
Sun - Sat 9pm - 6pm
The Palace of PaintingsThe Puri Lukisan, or temple of paintings, was the first museum in Ubud, opening in 1956. The aim was to preserve the art of traditional painting in Bali in its many styles. Included in the collection now are three main sections of traditional painting—Sanur, Batuan, and Ubud styles—as well as more modern paintings by local and foreign artists. They also have a nice collection of wood carvings.
The Puri Lukisan was renovated a few years ago and is well maintained but may still look a bit shabby to visitors used to the museums of America and Europe. Try to ignore the rough edges and concentrate on the collections, though, because they are really quite wonderful.
Painting by I Ketut Murtika