Museum of Wine Culture
Open since 1986, the Museum of Wine Culture occupies the historic town hall of Deidesheim, a popular stop-off along the German Wine Route. It’s a more interesting museum than one might expect for a small town, examining not just wine production but also the ways in which wine has influenced all manner of society, from medicine and art to politics and religion. Spread over three floors, it also offers temporary exhibitions, lectures, and guided tours, which include the chance to taste the Riesling from the renowned Villa Im Paradies vineyard in the Paradiesgarten. When you’re done touring the museum, be sure to check out the building’s canopied outdoor staircase, which dates from the 16th century.