Museum of the Orient
Doca de Alcantara Norte, Av. Brasília, 1350-352 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 358 5200
More info
Tue - Thur, Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Fri 10am - 10pm
Beautiful Asian Treasures, Magnificently CuratedThe Museo do Oriente is one of the best museums I have had the fortune to visit. When you go, don’t go expecting to see the Mona Lisa or a great work by Picasso. While many of the works of art are notable, they aren’t quite that notable. But what you will find are magnificently curated collections of Asian art and artifacts on simple and modern backdrops that allow the works to shine.
While I don’t normally go for religious art, the Gods of Asia exhibit showcased beautiful religious objects encompassing Taoist, Buddhist, Hindu, and Shinto traditions from Gods across all of Asia - including porcelain, jewelry, and garments.