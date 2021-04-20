Where are you going?
Ca' Rezzonico

3136 Dorsoduro
Website
Museum of the 18th Century (Ca' Rezzonico) Venice Italy

Museum of the 18th Century (Ca' Rezzonico)

Go back in time to Casanova's Venice at this perfectly preserved palazzo. Built in the heyday of Venice's decadent 18th century for the Rezzonico family, it was also, at one time, the residence of poet Robert Browning (who died here). In the 1930s the palazzo passed into public hands and the museum was founded. Inside, you'll find the gilded remains of a culture that was fueled by sex, pleasure and scandal, and it's easy to imagine yourself consorting with the glamorous ghosts of Venice's Baroque past. The gift shop on the ground floor is a great place to find unique souvenirs as well as rare art books on the era.
By Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert
